The suspect in a Thursday police chase and shooting in La Vista has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
Jonathan Grund, 25, is accused of fighting with an officer, then breaking into a home while fleeing from police on Thursday. An officer shot at Grund while he ran, La Vista police said, but no one was injured.
After Grund’s arrest, he was hospitalized for possible narcotics ingestion. He was released Friday and booked into the Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault, burglary and weapons violations.
La Vista police said Friday that they discovered more stolen property at the address where Grund was first confronted by police. They are attempting to find the owners of the property.
