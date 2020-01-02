Three of the four puppies stolen from an Omaha pet store before Christmas have been returned.
Three French bulldogs and one Pomeranian-husky mix, valued at a total of $4,300, were stolen during a burglary Dec. 21. The puppies were about 10 weeks old and were not for sale because they were on short-term medication while they are growing, said Tom Westman, owner of Tully’s Kennels near 77th and D Streets.
The three French bulldogs have been returned without injury, a spokeswoman for Tully's Kennels said Thursday. The Pomeranian-husky puppy is still missing.
Two of the puppies were located by Council Bluffs police and turned over to the Midlands Humane Society, the spokeswoman said. The third pup was found in the drop box at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha.
The theft occurred about 4:30 a.m. when a man and a woman entered through the back door of the store. An employee responding to an alarm a short time later found the handle of the back door broken off and four dogs missing.
The bulldogs are valued at more than $900 apiece. The Pomeranian-husky mix is valued at $1,500.
