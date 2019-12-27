LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state corrections officers union announced Friday that they have reached agreement on wage increases and a new pay structure.

The long-sought changes are aimed at addressing high turnover rates and hiring difficulties in Nebraska's troubled prison system. The plan includes an increase in starting wages, plus step increases for employees who remain on the job for designated amounts of time. 

“This deal will help put corrections on the right path to address the staffing crisis in our facilities and help us retain valuable employees,” said Mike Chipman, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“With this deal, our members will for the first time in decades be able to advance though a step pay plan," he said. "This will encourage people to make corrections a long-term career choice and reverse the trend in retention, which is the most important need for staffing."

Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked the state and union officials for coming together on the plan.

“This new agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to the dedicated men and women who tirelessly work in protective services to keep the public safe around the clock," he said.

Jason Jackson, the governor's chief human resources officer and Department of Administrative Services director, said the deal should make state jobs competitive with county corrections positions. Currently, many state corrections employees are lured away by higher-paying jobs in county jails.

The FOP represents corrections officers at the state Department of Correctional Services and safety and security specialists working at the state psychiatric hospitals and Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers run by the Department of Health and Human Services. 

The agreement is subject to a ratification vote by union members. 

