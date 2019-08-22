Omaha police surrounded and evacuated an apartment building Thursday afternoon near 65th Street and Sorensen Parkway after locating a person being sought on a 2018 kidnapping warrant from California.
The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force force located the suspect about 3 p.m. After police made contact with someone inside an apartment where they believe the suspect is, someone inside the apartment fired a shot at officers, said Deputy Omaha Police Chief Ken Kanger.
Police retreated to safety and then heard more shots from inside the apartment. It's not known for certain who all were inside the apartment.
Police evacuated the apartment and locked down two nearby schools. By late afternoon, parents were being allowed to pick up students at nearby Roncalli Catholic High School and Nathan Hale Middle School, Kanger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.