After a standoff Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers entered an apartment near 65th Street and Sorensen Parkway and found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was a suspect who had been located by the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force about 3 p.m., said Deputy Omaha Police Chief Ken Kanger. The suspect was being sought on a 2018 kidnapping warrant from California.

No one else was in the apartment, Kanger said.

A shot had been fired at officers from inside the apartment, Kanger said earlier Thursday afternoon. Police retreated to safety and then heard more shots from inside the apartment.

Police had evacuated the apartment building and locked down two nearby schools.

By late afternoon, parents were being allowed to pick up students at nearby Roncalli Catholic High School and Nathan Hale Middle School, Kanger said.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

