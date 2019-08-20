A standoff with law enforcement officers in east-central Nebraska lasted for more than two hours before the man killed himself, officials said Tuesday.
The incident began at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday near Nebraska Highway 92 and 472B Avenue, west of Loup City in Sherman County. Sherman County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male in the area, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
When they found the man, Trevor Jorgensen, 23, of Lincoln, deputies saw that Jorgensen had a firearm. During the initial encounter, the patrol said, Jorgensen fired multiple rounds at the sheriff's deputies.
Jorgensen hid in a tree line, the patrol said, and state troopers arrived at the scene to assist. Jorgensen again fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers, the patrol said.
About 10:30 p.m., the patrol said, Jorgensen came out of the trees, ignored verbal commands from officers and turned the rifle on himself.
No shots were fired by law enforcement officers during the incident, the patrol said, and no officers were injured. The Sherman County attorney has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the incident.
Loup City is about 45 miles northwest of Grand Island.
On Sunday evening, a 21-year-old Illinois man fatally shot himself following a Nebraska State Patrol chase in western Nebraska near near Brule.
