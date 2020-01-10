A staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center was stabbed in the hand with a toothbrush that had been sharpened into a weapon.

The assault occurred about 6:30 p.m. Thursday after the inmate was escorted from his cell.

While in restraints, the inmate used the sharpened toothbrush to inflict two puncture wounds to the back of the staff member’s hand, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Additional prison staff responded and used pepper spray to gain control of the inmate.

The injured staff member went to a Lincoln hospital, where a medical adhesive was used to close the puncture wounds in her hand, according to the press release.

The incident will be referred to the Lancaster County attorney for possible criminal prosecution, and the inmate will be disciplined.

