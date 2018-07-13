Hey, you with the lead foot. The one who likes to roll through a stop sign, the one who accelerates when the light turns yellow.
Omaha police are after you.
The Omaha Police Department’s traffic unit is adding officers to the streets through August to catch drivers who violate traffic rules.
The department is doing so through a $20,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office. Police will be focusing on the types of infractions that most often result in crashes — speeding and ignoring stop signs and stop lights.
The grant will let additional officers participate in the enforcement operation at various locations throughout the city at different times of the day and night during the months of July and August. Officers will be placing an emphasis on stopping and citing motorists for accident-causing violations such as speeding and traffic signal and stop sign violations.
