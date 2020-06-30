A sheriff’s deputy from Red Willow County in southwest Nebraska has been arrested after accusations that he used his patrol cruiser and service gun to threaten his wife.

Justin Dice, 28, of the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats, third degree domestic violence, official misconduct and willful reckless driving, according to a statement Tuesday from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The county seat of Red Willow is McCook.

Dice is on administrative leave from the department, according to Sheriff Alan Kotschwar. He has posted $1,500 cash bail.

The Nebraska Attorney General's Office asked the patrol to investigate a report that on May 31, Dice had followed his wife in his patrol cruiser in such a manner that she had to take evasive actions to avoid a collision and to avoid being forced off the road. The couple’s two children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident on U.S. Highway 83, the patrol said in a release.

Dice is also accused of having pointed his deputy’s sidearm at his wife during an argument on May 13.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

