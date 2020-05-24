A loud boom woke up residents early Sunday near 24th Street and Poppleton Avenue, and several people came out of their homes to see a man lying dead in an alleyway.
Charles L. Rockwood, 47, of Pacific Junction, Iowa, became the city’s 12th homicide victim of 2020 in a shooting that occurred shortly after 2 a.m., an Omaha police spokesman said.
A woman who spoke on condition of anonymity said she “heard a boom” that she thought was a shotgun blast at 2:10 a.m. First responders pronounced Rockwood dead at the scene.
“We heard the boom of the shot and then someone scream for help,” she said. “Then police showed up and we went outside. It looked like the man had been shot in the face.”
The fatal shooting occurred in an alley behind 1316 S. 24th St., an unoccupied house that was condemned in March, the woman said. Neighbors had noticed suspicious activity at the house ever since it was condemned, she said.
“We’ve been concerned about that house,” the woman said. “Other than that, the neighborhood has been good.”
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the homicide unit at 402-444-5656, or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to a homicide arrest.
