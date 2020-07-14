The son of a Lincoln man who was shot to death early Monday has been arrested in the slaying.

Officers were called to an area near 13th and Washington Streets southwest of downtown Lincoln about 5 a.m. Monday to investigate a disturbance. They found Adolfo Aguado, 48, dead of a gunshot wound.

Police said investigators interviewed members of the household and found that 21-year-old Adolfo Ortiz, Aguado's son, had become agitated and retrieved a gun from inside the residence. As relatives tried to escort Ortiz away from the home, police said, Ortiz fired a handgun, and the bullet struck his father.

Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with relevant information may call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

