Christian Rexilius has been charged in a warrant with fist-degree murder and use of a weapon in the stabbing death of his father, Omaha police said Tuesday.
John Rexilius, 61, was found dead at his apartment at 617 Pierce St. on the afternoon of April 4.
Christian Rexilius, 26, is in Pottawattamie County Jail on other charges, Omaha police said.
The elder Rexilius was described by friends and family as sometimes gruff, but caring and thoughtful.
“Everyone called him Grumpy, but it was like Grumpy the Care Bear,” his daughter Kayleigh Jo Bain of Omaha said in April. “He was the most gentle soul possible, but he could act grumpy.”
Bain said her father was retired from the Nebraska Department of Roads and the City of Bellevue’s street department. He was a regular at the Havana Garage, an Old Market cigar bar.
Police ask that anyone with information contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
