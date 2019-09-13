Omaha police are investigating three Thursday morning convenience store robberies that they think are related.
The first robbery occurred just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the Bucky's at 40th and Dodge Streets. A worker said a male armed with a handgun entered the store, jumped on the counter and demanded money. The gunman took cash and then hit the employee on the head with the gun before running away to the north.
The second robbery occurred at the Bucky's at 60th and Center Streets after 6:45 a.m. Thursday. A worker told officers that a male with a gun jumped on the counter and demanded cash before hitting the worker in the face with the handgun. The worker refused to give the gunman any money, so the person fled on foot to the west.
Before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a gunman robbed the Andersen Convenience Store at 156th Street and West Dodge Road. The gunman entered the store, walked behind the counter and demanded money. He took cash from the store and fled to the south.
Anyone with information about the robberies can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
