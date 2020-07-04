A man shot in a dispute over fireworks. Cars and homes struck by gunfire. Shots fired in a crowd of more than 300 people.
Omaha experienced two nights of violence early Friday into early Saturday, with police responding to six separate shooting incidents. Eight people were injured, though none of the injuries was reported to be life-threatening.
According to police:
At 12:42 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area near 40th and Miami Streets after ShotSpotter indicated multiple rounds had been fired. Officers found that multiple vehicles and a residence had been struck by gunfire. A short time later, a 26-year-old woman and 20-year-old man arrived at the Nebraska Medical Center with gunshot injuries. Both reported that they were in the area of 40th and Miami with a large group of people when they were hit by gunfire. Both victims’ injuries were determined to be not life-threatening.
At 1:18 a.m. Friday, a 15-year-old boy was shot near 60th and Evans Streets. The boy reported that he was standing near the street talking to a family sitting in a vehicle when he heard shots and realized he had been hit by gunfire. The victim was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is a dark SUV.
At 11:07 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was shot near 48th and Boyd Streets. Witnesses said the victim and suspect got into an argument over fireworks, then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The suspect left the scene in a blue car. The victim was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
At 11:16 p.m., a 36-year-old man came to Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus and reported he was shot while at a gas station near 38th and Hamilton Streets. He did not see where the gunfire came from, and his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
At 2:57 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 65th and Maple Streets for a shooting. Officers found a 31-year-old man who was suffering from an injury that was not life-threatening and declined medical treatment. The victim said he was in the parking lot of the Regal Omaha movie theater, 7440 Crown Point Ave., when a dark blue Dodge Charger pulled up next to his vehicle with a window rolled down. He then heard several shots coming from the vehicle. The victim fled the scene in his vehicle, which had been struck several times by gunfire.
At 3:38 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the area of 24th and Lake Streets when they heard gunshots. More than 300 people were in the area and, according to police, several members of the crowd were disorderly and swarming officers, preventing them from locating victims and evidence. A “help an officer” call was put out, and several more officers responded to stabilize the scene. A short time later, two victims, a 19-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, arrived at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus by private vehicle, reporting that they had been shot in the area. The male victim was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Both of their injuries were determined to be not life-threatening, according to police.
Investigations into the shootings are ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
