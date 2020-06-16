Six Nigerian men have been indicted on federal fraud charges in connection with scams of two Nebraska businesses and two Nebraska residents.

Officials say the men tried to steal more than $6 million.

The indictments were filed in 2016 and 2019 but were unsealed Tuesday. Authorities still are looking for the six men; two other men already have been sentenced for wire fraud charges and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. 

In one scam, the men posed as business executives and "spoofed" their emails, making it appear that they actually were sending an email asking company employees to wire money for a business purpose. 

Two Nebraska businesses lost about $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Nebraska, but the scammers attempted to obtain more than $6 million.

The spoofed emails were sent from February to June 2015. The senders pretended to be the CEO of one company and the co-owner of another company. 

The businesses were not named in the indictment, although court documents note that they were known to the grand jury, which conferred the indictments. 

One person from that scam was sentenced to eight years in prison. 

The other scam involved getting into an online romantic relationship with victims, who then would wire money to the scammers' bank accounts, according to court documents.

Two Nigerians were accused of convincing two people to send nearly $500,000 to them. The people were referred to in court documents only by their initials. One of the Nigerians involved in that scam was sentenced to five years in prison. 

The Omaha FBI worked with law enforcement from Nigeria in the case. 

