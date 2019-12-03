A sister of an Omaha homicide victim described her younger brother Tuesday as a lost soul with a good heart.

Dustin Moheng, 21, was found dead outside in the Millard area near 124th Avenue and Q Street on Monday. Police said the circumstances have led them to classify the death as a homicide.

A passerby called police about 7:45 a.m. after finding the body in a yard near the intersection of Ash and Weir Streets, said Officer Joe Nickerson, a police spokesman. Police have not said how Moheng died or if they have any suspects.

Lois Moheng, 41, of Lincoln said she and Dustin have the same father, Larry Moheng Sr. of Omaha, who is struggling with his son's death and unavailable to talk. She was waiting Tuesday to hear from police about what happened to her brother.

"Dustin had a good heart. He really did," Lois Moheng said. "He was kind of a lost soul as kids from a divorce can be. He was looking for acceptance."

Court records indicate that Dustin Moheng lived in the area where he died. He attended Millard West and South High Schools, according to a Millard Public Schools spokeswoman.

"A lot of us tried to help him," his sister said. "He's been struggling since he was a kid. He didn't deserve whatever it is that happened to him."

Anyone with information about the death should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org. Tips leading to the arrest of a suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

