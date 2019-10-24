A young woman told her stepfather that shouting, tears and confusion followed the shooting death of Matthew Brenden inside the Bellevue home of the woman's boyfriend.

Alyssa Edmisten, 18, had been in the basement when the shooting occurred about 6 a.m. Sunday, she told her stepfather, Rex Littell. When she came upstairs after hearing the shot and the yelling and crying that followed, Littell said, others in the house told Edmisten that Brenden had raised a pistol, pointed it at his head and pulled the trigger. 

Brenden's body was found Sunday at nearby Faulkland Park. Investigators determined that Brenden had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head inside the house before his body was moved to the park.  

Littell, 36, of Bellevue, spoke Thursday following a bail hearing for his stepdaughter. She was charged in Sarpy County Court with tampering with evidence and ordered held on 10% of $25,000 bail, meaning she must pay $2,500 to be released from jail. 

Littell said Edmisten's boyfriend, Nolan B. Carpenter, had hosted a small gathering Saturday night at 4606 Virginia St. while his parents were out of town. Edmisten told her family that she was one of six people in the house that night for the party, which included alcohol. At one point, she said, Brenden angrily left the house, but he later returned. 

"Alyssa was in the wrong place at the wrong time when all this occurred," Littell said. "She was downstairs in bed with her boyfriend when she heard a shot, but she didn't know what it was because she never heard a shot before. When she went upstairs (to the kitchen), this kid was dead."

Carpenter, 18, and Eric Palmquist, 21, also of Bellevue, have been charged with moving or concealing a human body and tampering with evidence. Palmquist also is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm while possessing drugs. 

Prosecutors said Thursday that Palmquist had several weapons in his possession.

Bail for Palmquist was set at $100,000. Carpenter's bail was set at $25,000. Both men must pay 10 percent of their bail amounts to be released from the Sarpy County Jail. 

Emily Groff, 18, is charged with evidence tampering and had her bail set at $25,000. Armondo Becerra, 20, of Omaha, has been arrested on suspicion of moving or concealing a human body and evidence tampering, but he has not yet appeared in court.

Littell said he and Edmisten's mother urged Edmisten to go to the Bellevue Police Department to give her account of what happened. She did that Monday, he said.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

