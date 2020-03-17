Gunshots were fired at a Millard Hy-Vee and one person was injured, but not by gunfire, authorities said.

Emergency dispatch reports indicate the shooter was subdued. One person was taken to Immanuel Medical Center in serious condition.

Several workers from the Hy-Vee took shelter at the deli two doors down, said Justin DeSchamp, a Goodcents supervisor.

DeSchamp said the Hy-Vee employees ran to his Goodcents deli and sub shop and said there was an active shooter at the grocery store. The employees came inside, he locked the door, and they waited it out together.

The workers told him a man had fired a weapon outside the front of the store first and then entered the Hy-Vee and fired several more times.

A window at the front of the store was shot out, witnesses say.

Omaha police and Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

The call came in at 6:33 p.m., and the scene was quickly secured. By 7 p.m., officers were busy taking statements from witnesses.

According to Douglas County emergency dispatchers, multiple callers reported a person with a weapon at the Hy-Vee at 178th and Q Streets.

A Hy-Vee spokeswoman said store officials were working with police.

"We are working with police as they continue their investigation into this situation," said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications.

World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade and photojournalist Chris Machian contributed to this report.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

