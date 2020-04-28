We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

About two dozen people — most of them 37th Street Crips gang members — gathered April 17 in a home rented for the night near 48th Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard.

The party was clearly violating the coronavirus health directive prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more, but more nefarious crimes were at hand involving guns, drugs, felons and people who were sought on arrest warrants. Some at the house were filming a rap music video, which gangs often use as a method to call out or threaten other gangs. The videos often lead to retaliatory violence.

“To some people, they’re singing songs. Well, with a machine gun pistol and a couple other pistols, the message is really clear,” said Capt. Thomas Shaffer of the Omaha Police Department’s gang unit. “It’s a big F you, if you will, to the other guys.”

Omaha police officers learned of the illicit gathering and busted it, arresting five people and recovering three firearms — one that had been used in a previous violent crime.

The number of times in March that Omaha police responded to ShotSpotter notifications or 911 calls about gunshots were double the number recorded in March 2019. And the number of people who were struck by gunfire in March was twice the number of shooting victims in February.

So far in April, three people have been killed by gunfire in Omaha. One house whose residents have gang ties has been shot at so frequently that patrol officers have been assigned to drive by throughout the day to increase police presence in the area.

Most of the gun violence is tied to the nearly 3,000 gang members in 86 gangs citywide, said Police Chief Todd Schmaderer — a tiny percentage of the city’s population. Schmaderer said he thinks the uptick in shootings is a side effect of the pandemic, which has created economic stress, forced people to stay home and put gang intervention efforts on hold.

“Gangs feel this is an opportune time to commit acts of violence,” Schmaderer said. “OPD and the community had a very good system in place, and that system is compromised right now, understandably.”

Community partners are now focusing on providing basic needs such as food. Omaha police gang prevention specialists aren’t able to meet with at-risk youths because of a threat of potential exposure to the virus.

In response to the increase in shootings and the number of shots fired, Schmaderer has assigned extra officers to the gang unit and increased patrols in the city’s northeast and southeast precincts. Other measures have been taken, the chief said, but he can’t discuss them.

The number of shots-fired calls in March was 236, double the 119 calls in the same month last year but close to the 219 calls in March 2015, when the city recorded a record high for homicides. But this year offers a different dynamic, Schmaderer said.

“We’ve come off three very low years of violence, which is indicative that our violence prevention model is successful,” he said. “That violence prevention model has been altered right now because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Investigations that lead to the arrest of gang members before violence happens, such as the April 17 bust, continue to be key, he said. Officer Cole Johannsen had learned earlier that day that multiple gang members were planning to go to a house rented via Airbnb to film a rap video.

Johannsen knew that guns would be present among the group of people, who were felons, on probation or had warrants seeking their arrest.

About 11:30 p.m., he and Sgt. Tyler Stricker went to the home, where several vehicles were parked outside. Johannsen, an Omaha police officer for nearly eight years, was drafting a search warrant, but the people who rented the home allowed the officers in.

“It seems to be more of a common occurrence now,” he said of gangs renting homes. “It’s easy to fork out some money for some nights and hang out.”

The officers arrested four adults ages 25 to 34, some of whom are convicted felons, and one youth who had been reported missing from an Arizona rehabilitation school. Two guns were found in the backyard and another one was inside the home, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

At least one of the guns was connected to another violent crime that had occurred, said Stricker, who has been with the department for 15 years.

“These weapons can be passed back and forth among different gang members,” he said.

While Stricker and Johannsen wore masks, no one at the party had one on.

“A lot of your criminals, they don’t follow the laws that are out there, hence why they’re criminals,” Johannsen said. “They don’t seem to be too concerned about the pandemic or the rules reflected in that.”

Added Stricker, “There certainly was no social distancing going on.”

Schmaderer said he and his command staff are continually assessing the data and investigations to see if added gang unit officers and patrolling can combat the spike in violence. Arrests that could prevent future violence are important.

“It’s a critical piece of policing ... how well we get out in front of them and prevent the next retaliatory act,” Schmaderer said. “It’s even more critical right now in the coronavirus environment.”