Two men were treated for injuries after two separate shootings in north Omaha Saturday.
Neither injury was considered life-threatening.
Omaha police responded to a CHI Health clinic at 8613 N. 30th St. about 10:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting.
Ronniel Wells, 19, told officers he was shot near 30th Street and Martin Avenue.
Police responded to reports of another shooting victim at the Nebraska Medical Center at 3:25 p.m.
Derrick Moore, 20, reported being shot near 42nd Street and Redman Avenue after someone approached his vehicle and demanded property. Moore was shot after exiting his vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.