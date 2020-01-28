An 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound walked into the Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Omaha police met with Alonna Smith about 1 p.m. Smith's injuries are considered life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 444-STOP (7867), at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips Mobile App. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 10

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription