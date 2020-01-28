An 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound walked into the Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Omaha police met with Alonna Smith about 1 p.m. Smith’s injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), at p3tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips Mobile App. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.
