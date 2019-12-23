A shooting victim was critically wounded Monday night in northwest Omaha.
The victim was taken to Nebraska Medical Center. The shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the neighborhood southwest of 72nd and Maple Streets.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.