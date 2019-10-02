A shooting at a convenience store near 32nd and L Streets left one dead Wednesday evening, Douglas County officials said. 

The shooting at a QuickTrip gas station was called in to police about 7:30 p.m. 

As of 8 p.m., Omaha police were using dogs to attempt to locate the shooting suspect, who possibly fled north. 

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription