A shooting at a convenience store near 32nd and L Streets left one dead Wednesday evening, Douglas County officials said.
The shooting at a QuickTrip gas station was called in to police about 7:30 p.m.
As of 8 p.m., Omaha police were using dogs to attempt to locate the shooting suspect, who possibly fled north.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.