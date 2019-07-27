The shooting death of a Bellevue man has been ruled a homicide, Lincoln police said in a statement Friday.
Martae Green, 26, was pronounced dead Wednesday after being dropped off at Bryan Medical Center’s west campus.
Green arrived at the hospital minutes after police were called to a central Lincoln home where they found Audrea Craig, 34, mortally wounded. Six children, ages 6 to 16, were in the home at the time, as was Craig’s 30-year-old boyfriend.
Police report that evidence from the home where they found Craig will be compared to evidence from Green’s homicide.
“Due to the nature of the victims’ injuries, the overlapping timelines and the close proximity, investigators are working to determine if the victims’ deaths are connected,” Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister had said at a Thursday morning press conference.
Two carloads of people accompanied Green to the hospital, and both cars took off before police arrived.
Investigators were trying to figure out who was with Green before he died and were looking at video surveillance to determine who took him to the hospital. Both vehicles involved in dropping him off have been found.
The general public has no reason to be fearful, police said.
“(We) suspect the distribution of narcotics may have played a role in this targeted act of violence,” police had said Thursday about Craig’s death. “We do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.”
Investigators found multiple handguns at the scene, including one outside the home that was to undergo ballistics testing.
Police were interviewing Craig’s children with the assistance of child advocates. Lincoln police are seeking the public’s assistance with any home surveillance video or other information that could lead to arrests of those involved, Bliemeister said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
World-Herald staff writers Alia Conley and Nancy Gaarder contributed to this report.
