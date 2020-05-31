On Sunday, a "sorry we're closed" sign sits in the entrance surrounded by broken glass at the Hive at 1207 Harney Street, near where a man was shot to death during the second night of protests the night before.
On Sunday, a "sorry we're closed" sign sits in the entrance surrounded by broken glass at the Hive at 1207 Harney Street, near where a man was shot to death during the second night of protests the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RDG Planning & Design, 1302 Howard St. in downtown Omaha, was damaged during protests Saturday night when rocks were thrown through the architecture firm's windows.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
Downtown Omaha cleaned up Sunday after a second night of protests over police treatment of people of color was marred by the shooting death of a protester by a bar owner and by multiple acts of vandalism.
Omaha police are investigating the death of James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester whose family declined comment but said they would speak later Sunday. He was shot outside an Old Market bar called The Hive, near 12th and Harney Streets. The sidewalk between 12th and 11th Streets on Harney was roped off with police tape.
Authorities would not release the shooter's name, but The World-Herald confirmed it was Jake Gardner. Gardner owns the Hive and The Gatsby, two popular bars near the shooting scene.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said "the shooter" was still "in police custody" Sunday. Gardner was not jailed, Douglas County officials said. He did not return calls or text messages seeking comment.
Hours before the Saturday night shooting, Gardner wrote on Facebook about protecting his business.
"Just when you think, 'what else could 2020 throw at me?' Then you have to pull 48 hours of military style firewatch," he posted.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said he hoped to make a determination soon on whether to file charges. Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 402-444-5656.
Social media was abuzz about the shooting, including more than one video of the incident circulating online. People had already set up online accounts to raise money for both the protester’s family and the shooter.
In one video online, a bystander can be heard saying that a man, who appears to be Gardner, has a gun before shouting "That's not worth it!"
The man with a gun is approached by a group of people, including one who appears to be Scurlock.
After a scuffle ensues, at least two shots ring out before the video cuts off.
Gardner's tenure as a club owner has included some controversy. In 2016, the bar installed a unisex bathroom, and he said transgender women should not use the women’s restroom unless they have had their “appendage” removed and their state identification changed. Gardner later called the controversy a learning experience.
Last year, Gardner was called before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission on another matter and given a warning to cooperate with police.
The Hive was well known for displaying memorabilia from 311, the platinum-selling band originally from Omaha. The popular rock band, which once performed a concert at The Hive, said they were "sickened," "confused" and "horrified."
Around downtown, officers were still taking police reports on damage downtown Sunday morning, as business owners boarded up broken windows and scrubbed graffiti off their walls, much of it expressing anger at police or solidarity with George Floyd, the man who died May 25 in Minneapolis police custody.
Preston Love Jr., an advocate for North Omaha causes, said Floyd's death spurred the protests because too many people in Omaha, including some police officers, treat the lives of black people as if they are valued less.
Love said the death of Scurlock, who is African American, is the latest example of someone deciding property was worth more than a human life. People are wrong to think so, he said.
Still, Love urged vandals to stop.
"We are unfortunately part of the national dialogue on the death of another African-American male," Love said.
Protesters headed downtown Saturday night after police cut off a second night of protests near 72nd and Dodge Streets. A chaotic scene ensued as groups of officers tried to contain damage and protect buildings, including the City-County Building and the Douglas County Courthouse.
Protesters threw rocks or bricks through the windows of businesses large and small. That included Nebraska’s tallest building, First National Tower, and Culprit Cafe and Bakery at 16th and Farnam Streets, one of many businesses already reeling from coronavirus-related restrictions.
Culprit owner Luke Mabie got the call around midnight that his business had been vandalized, including each of his large windows that look out from the customer seating area into downtown Omaha. He arrived overnight to find five tossed bricks inside.
On Sunday morning, he said he was struggling to find wood to board up his windows, let alone a window contractor. Home improvement stores open later in the day, so he expected to be busy, he said. His business was still preparing orders for online delivery.
His shop has been delivering coffee instead of hosting customers since Douglas County restricted restaurants and similar shops in March. Many of those restrictions are set to loosen on Monday, though he expects to keep delivering Sunday and on Tuesday.
“There are tons of people who are hurting,” he said of the protesters. “But violence isn’t a very articulate way of stressing the needs and wants of a community. They don’t want this.”
Stan Nielsen, a downtown resident who lives near the courthouse, woke with the sun after a night of loud bangs from police projectiles and protesters tossing bottles, rocks, fireworks and bricks. The damage was extensive, he said, but not as bad as he expected.
“I was listening to bang grenades going off last night,” he said. “I could smell the tear gas. I thought about the guy who got shot down here. That was ugly. I was expecting the worst, and I thought somebody’s got to start picking this stuff up.”
By mid morning, people were driving downtown to see the damage. The Omaha Downtown Improvement District thanked "hundreds who came out this morning to help us clean up our neighborhood."
Nielsen spent much of the morning walking with a grabber and plastic bag and picking up trash from the courthouse area, where the nearby US Bank and Brandeis Building were damaged, to the Gene Leahy Mall, where graffiti covered parts of the adjacent state office building.
The reason: He calls this area home, and he wanted to check on the small-business owners he knows. He said he feels the worst for the bars and restaurants about to open to in-person dining and drinkers on Monday.
“Some of these business owners are my buddies. I know their families. They’re all little guys down here, mom and pops. I understand why everybody’s upset. I’m with them to a point, but not busting windows or writing that on the wall,” he said, pointing to graffiti.
Bryan Charles, a homeless man who spent the night downtown, said he saw a lot of people running around near the Omaha Public Library’s main branch. He called the situation crazy but said he understood why people were upset, and why police had to step in.
He deals with police often, and he says the way they react often depends on you.
“I feel a little bit ashamed by all this,” he said.
In Lincoln, protesters and police in riot gear clashed late Saturday and early Sunday near the County-City Building. Tear gas canisters and rubber bullets were deployed on those in the crowd who lobbed objects, including fireworks, at law enforcement officers.
Across the street, protesters broke windows at the Landmark Centre and adjacent office buildings on Lincoln Mall, even as they were chastised by other protesters.
Some in the crowd were seen entering the buildings, in some cases sparking fires that others in the crowd carrying fire extinguishers worked to douse.
Hours after crowds dispersed, Lincoln firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-story insurance building at 601 S. 12th St.
Saturday night's violence followed less than 24 hours after incidents on Saturday morning centered in the area of 27th and O Streets.
This report contains material from the Lincoln Journal Star.
Photos: Second day of protest leads to damage in Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
The police chief acted like he was in control of the situation but sadly wasn't. He failed to keep Omaha businesses safe. There should have been a curfew and people should have been sent home or arrested. If they don't get a hold on things, the chief and mayor will be looking for new jobs.
I live very near to downtown/old market.
Last night I could see the police lights, plus the flash and smoke from the explosions, from my back yard. I turned on the local news, and none of the three TV stations were covering the protests after 11PM. I heard what sounded like gunfire and other explosive sounds. We stayed up most of the night because the helicopter kept circling - and we were concerned that things could escalate into our neighborhood. I kept checking local news, online and on the air, and there were no updates. I would think that in this era of 24-hour news that at least one of the local news outlets would have been reporting on this very important news event throughout the night.
How does anyone know why the person was shot? If a mob is destroying businesses the next step to mob attacks is too close.
The power brokers of both the City and State have experienced the downside of unaddressed social issues again. THEIR neighborhood got damaged. While our elected representatives have routinely been deaf to the pleas of those of us that don't hold high station, I wonder what they'll do when the people that do hold high station call up? Will they opt for repression or choose to fix the problems? We've been here before. in the 1960s they chose repression and downtown Omaha died and turned into a wasteland. Let's not do that again. I love the vibrance and joy in a resurgent downtown.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.