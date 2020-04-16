A Hastings man is in serious condition after an armed confrontation with a Nuckolls County sheriff's deputy in Deweese, Nebraska.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, the deputy responded to a call that Wesley Blessing, 44, was in Deweese, a village about 30 miles southeast of Hastings.

Authorities in Clay County had asked residents to shelter in place Tuesday and Wednesday as they searched for Blessing, who had allegedly shot at sheriff’s deputies.

As the deputy responded, Blessing was seen with a handgun, and during the confrontation, Blessing was shot by the deputy, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a press release.

State troopers and other law enforcement officers rendered medical aid at the scene, the patrol said.

Blessing was taken to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with serious injuries, then to the west campus of Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol investigate the officer-involved shooting. The prior incidents remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

