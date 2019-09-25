An asphalt company that has been charged with suspicion of fraud in other states is peddling questionable driveway repairs in Nebraska, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

The company goes by various names, according to the sheriff's office: Hot Tar & Construction of Spiro, Oklahoma, Harry Cooper's Asphalt and Maintenance, H and Son's and Cooper's Sealcoating & Asphalt. 

The company goes door-to-door and offers to asphalt driveways at a discounted price using allegedly leftover asphalt from a large job. When the work is done, the homeowner is given a bill far above the agreed-upon price and the work is often of poor quality, the sheriff's office said. The company also offers driveway sealing but sprays used motor oil on the driveway, according to the sheriff's office.

The company has been operating in Seward County, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

