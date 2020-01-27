BEATRICE, Neb. — A prosecutor and a defense attorney agreed on one thing Monday — Peru State College student Tyler Thomas was never heard from again after a late-night trip to a boat launch on the Missouri River in December 2010.
But they gave jurors wildly different explanations of what happened to the 19-year-old student from Omaha.
Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said that a fellow student who gave her a ride to the river, Joshua Keadle, was responsible for her death.
“She was killed at the river and dumped there,” Warner said.
But Keadle’s court-appointed defense attorney said that there could be many other explanations. Thomas, he told jurors, was upset and “falling down drunk” that night, and had been kicked out of a party after getting into an argument with her best friend.
Despite not wearing a coat on the cold December night, Thomas said she was headed home to Omaha “even if I have to walk there,” according to Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission for Public Advocacy.
Thomas had also told two men on social media that she was pregnant with their child, Pickens said. Other Facebook posts said that the pregnancy had ended and that she was engaged.
Thomas, whose body was never found, might have wanted to “voluntarily disappear,” Pickens said, or might have harmed herself. And she might even still be alive, he said.
“We believe the evidence will show that when Mr. Keadle left Tyler Thomas at the river, she was alive,” Pickens said.
The opening statements came at the start of what’s expected to be a three-week trial of Keadle, who was charged with first-degree murder in 2017, seven years after Thomas was last seen.
Keadle, authorities believe, was the last person to see the student, who was captain of a dance team at the southeast Nebraska college.
Warner, the lead prosecutor, told the jury of eight women and four men that initially Keadle had denied picking up Thomas. But four days after she disappeared on Dec. 3, 2010, he changed his story, acknowledging that he had seen her walking near the campus and had driven her to the boat launch, just outside of Peru.
He told authorities that Thomas wanted a ride to Omaha and that he agreed on one condition — sex.
But after Thomas performed a sex act, she became upset and a struggle ensued, according to Keadle. He said he pushed her away, and he eventually drove back to Peru, leaving her behind.
But Warner, during his opening arguments, said that drag marks were found on the river bank by investigators, suggesting that something had been dragged or dumped into the river. He also said that Keadle had told classmates that he was 23 years old when his actual age was 26.
Pickens, during his opening arguments, said that there were “bad facts” for prosecutors as well as against his client but that he would “reconcile” those bad facts later in the trial. He said the facts included that Keadle initially had lied to law enforcement and that he had searched the Internet for information about whether fingerprints could be detected on a body recovered from water.
Pickens said his client was concerned he could be held “criminally liable” if Thomas had accidentally died.
When members of Thomas’ family testified on Tuesday, the defense attorney repeatedly asked if they had concerns about her mental state, or whether she’d expressed concerns about excessive drinking or any pregnancy.
LaTonya Thomas, her mother, said her daughter had some anger problems in high school, but just before her disappearance, Peru State had approved her request to form a dance team to perform at athletic events.
“She was so proud of that dance team, it was something she had accomplished on her own,” the mother said. “She was so happy.”
Keadle wasn’t charged with murder until 2017 in relation to Thomas’ death, and that came after Attorney General Doug Peterson — who attended a portion of Tuesday’s court proceedings — took office and ordered another look at the case. By then, Keadle was in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teen in Fremont.
Before that, the Thomas family filed a civil lawsuit, claiming that Keadle was responsible for her death. A Nemaha County jury awarded the family members $2.6 billion — a record settlement — even though it’s doubtful they will ever recover anything close to that.
A key witness expected to testify next week in the trial is a former prison cellmate of Keadle’s, who came forward after he was charged with murder to say Keadle had made statements about Thomas’ death and how authorities would never find her body.
