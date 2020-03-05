LINCOLN — Several Nebraska inmates have gotten longer prison stays after officials discovered a mistake in calculating the loss of "good time" for misconduct behind bars.

The miscalculations affected 187 inmates, and ranged from missing the addition of 15 days to 180 days of extra prison time, officials with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Thursday.

20191201_new_scottfrakes (copy)

Scott Frakes

Forty-five of those inmates were released early without being penalized for their disciplinary problems, officials said. Of those, two committed new crimes, but both were minor — one was charged with trespassing and another with contributing to the delinquency of a minor/minor in possession of alcohol, the department said.

“Forty-five individuals got out earlier than they would have if the sanctions had been properly entered,” said State Corrections Director Scott Frakes. “We have taken appropriate steps to assure that this does not occur going forward.”

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Frakes said the mistakes were different than those uncovered by The World-Herald in 2014 that involved hundreds of miscalculated prison sentences. Those mistakes, the director said, were about court-imposed sentences, while the ones revealed on Thursday impacted the calculation of good time, which inmates lose if they misbehave.

Frakes said that new double checks have been ordered for those who calculate and adjust sentences to assure that good time is accurately reduced. A longer term fix, by revamping the state's computer system, likely will be done by the end of the year, he said.

Current state law gives an inmate an automatic, 50% reduction in most prison sentences ordered by a judge. If they misbehave, they lose good time. Some officials have criticized that system, saying that inmates should "earn" good time, rather than getting it and then losing it if they misbehave. Defenders of the current system say that earning good time, which the state used to require, led to favoritism and discrimination.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started