The former Creighton doctor who killed a young boy and three older Omahans as revenge for his firing from Creighton will find out his fate Sept. 14.
That Friday, a three-judge panel will announce whether Anthony Garcia gets a life sentence or the death penalty in the March 2008 slayings of Thomas Hunter, 11, and Shirlee Sherman, 57; and the May 2013 slayings of Dr. Roger Brumback and his wife Mary, both 65.
Judges Gary Randall, Russell Bowie and Rick Schreiner deliberated Garcia's fate after a hearing last month. They must decide whether any alleged mitigating factors — such as the defense contentions that Garcia suffered from mental illness — outweigh the 10 aggravating factors that a jury found should merit the death penalty.
The pronouncement will come almost two years after Garcia went on trial for the grisly slayings of the four Omahans. Garcia killed the four as revenge for his 2001 termination by Hunter's father, Dr. William Hunter, and Dr. Brumback.
Garcia held a grudge that festered as he was continually denied jobs and medical licenses across the country. For example, Louisiana State University officials fired him after finding out from William Hunter that Garcia had been terminated from Creighton — something Garcia had failed to disclose on his application to LSU.
Seventeen days later, he killed Thomas and Sherman inside Hunter's home. His life further circled the drain, culminating in him killing the Brumbacks on Mother's Day 2013.
Garcia's sentencing has been continually delayed by questions of his competence and changes in his defense team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.