Lincoln — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will terminate an employee after arrest for unauthorized communication with a prisoner. 

Carley Broadfoot, 20, a corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was arrested and taken to the Douglas County jail this Friday. According to NDCS, unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.  

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated within NDCS. When discovered, it will be acted upon swiftly," Director Scott R. Frakes said. "Breaking the law puts individuals at risk and compromises the safety of other staff, inmates and the public.”

Broadfoot was working with NDCS since October 2019.

