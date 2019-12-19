A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 4 homicide near Fifth and William Streets.

Jonathan W. Adams of Bellevue was located in Council Bluffs and booked Thursday into the Pottawattamie County Jail, an Omaha police spokesman said. He was taken into custody by the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Adams is charged in an arrest warrant with suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting death of Jethro DuFour, 33. DuFour was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center after he was found shot and lying on the sidewalk. Adams is accused of disposing of a rental car. 

On Wednesday, police announced that Daniel B. Clemons, 39, of Red Oak, Iowa, had been arrested in connection with DuFour's slaying. Clemons, who is being held in the Douglas County Jail, is charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

