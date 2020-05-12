The scammers are back at it — trying to get money out of Omaha Public Power District customers.
Before noon Tuesday, OPPD said, the utility had received reports of scammer calls from more than 60 customers.
Scammers may be trying to take advantage of the increased number of people who are working from home or who have students taking classes online because of COVID-19.
Aggressive callers pose as utility workers, trying to convince customers they owe money either for a bill or equipment, such as a meter. Often they use spoofing technology to make their phone numbers appear legitimate on caller identification.
The scammers typically instruct customers to use a pre-paid debit, gift, or Green Dot card to settle up. They threaten to disconnect service if customers do not pay.
OPPD notes that it does not charge for meters and never would cold-call customers demanding payment.
In addition, OPPD has suspended disconnections for non-payment until 30 days after the expiration of the last directed health measures of any of the 13 counties within OPPD’s service territory. So any threat to shut off power should tip off customers off that the caller is trying to scam them.
If you receive such a call, OPPD said, just hang up.
