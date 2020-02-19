The scammers are at it again.
About 100 Omaha Public Power District customers reported Wednesday that they had received scam phone calls, OPPD said.
In the scam, OPPD said, aggressive callers pose as utility workers and try to convince customers that they owe money. They often tell customers to use a pre-paid debit, gift or Green Dot card to settle their accounts. The scammers threaten to disconnect people's electrical service if the customers do not pay.
Often, OPPD said, the scammers use “spoofing” technology so that caller identification appears to show a legitimate OPPD phone number.
"Our call center representatives would never cold-call a customer demanding immediate payment," OPPD said in a statement. "If customers were truly overdue on their bills to the point where service could be disconnected, they would receive written notice first."
OPPD customers with questions about making a payment or about their account may call 402-536-4131. Outside of Omaha, customers can call 877-536-4131.
