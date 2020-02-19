The scammers are at it again.

About 100 Omaha Public Power District customers reported Wednesday that they had received scam phone calls, OPPD said.

In the scam, OPPD said, aggressive callers pose as utility workers and try to convince customers that they owe money. They often tell customers to use a pre-paid debit, gift or Green Dot card to settle their accounts. The scammers threaten to disconnect people's electrical service if the customers do not pay.

Often, OPPD said, the scammers use “spoofing” technology so that caller identification appears to show a legitimate OPPD phone number.

"Our call center representatives would never cold-call a customer demanding immediate payment," OPPD said in a statement. "If customers were truly overdue on their bills to the point where service could be disconnected, they would receive written notice first."

OPPD customers with questions about making a payment or about their account may call 402-536-4131. Outside of Omaha, customers can call 877-536-4131.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started