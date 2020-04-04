A shooting in North Omaha left a man in extremely critical condition Saturday night, police said.
Police responded to the shooting near 28th Avenue and Lothrup Street about 8 p.m.
The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Lt. Nick Muller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.