A fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday night near 33rd and Howard Streets was done in self-defense, according to Omaha police.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, stabbing victim Shane E. Inks, 31, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Nolan King, 19, was initially taken into police custody and was released after police determined that he was the victim of an assault by Inks and 21-year-old Chloe Ulrich.

Ulrich was arrested in the assault Monday and was released Tuesday after posting 10% of her $50,000 bail.

A court affidavit says Ulrich had been in a relationship with both King and Inks. Ulrich and Inks both lured King to the area Saturday with intent to cause bodily harm.

King was found at the scene with blunt-force trauma to the head and body, according to the affidavit.

