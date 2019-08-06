Unwanted guns, ammunition and fireworks can be disposed of Aug. 17 at the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
The amnesty day collection will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south parking lot of the sheriff's office at 8335 Platteview Road. No questions will be asked.
