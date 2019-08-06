Unwanted guns, ammunition and fireworks can be disposed of Aug. 17 at the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. 

The amnesty day collection will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the south parking lot of the sheriff's office at 8335 Platteview Road. No questions will be asked.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

