A felony child abuse charge against an Omaha firefighter was dismissed Thursday in Sarpy County.

Stephen E. Luethge, 35, of Gretna, had been charged in connection with injuries to his infant daughter. An assistant prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney's Office moved to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning the charge could be refiled.

Luethge, who has been an Omaha firefighter since May 2009, had faced up to three years in prison if convicted.

According to prosecutors, the girl was found Oct. 1 to have a two-week-old fracture of her right arm and two broken ribs.

The infant, who was born in July, had been home from the hospital for about five weeks and had eating issues and failed to gain weight. 

