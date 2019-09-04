Sure, he could have fallen off the car and gotten badly hurt, but what a cool video!
At 1 p.m. Saturday, a Lincoln police officer spotted a 23-year-old man lying on the hood of a Dodge Neon that was headed north on Ninth Street north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The man had a beer in one hand and was taking a cellphone video with the other hand, police said.
The officer determined the 23-year-old and two men in the car were being sought on arrest warrants.
A 24-year-old passenger, who the officer said was in the back seat with a beer, was cited on suspicion of having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was cited on suspicion of driving under suspension and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. The man on the hood was cited on suspicion of riding on the outside of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
The three were taken into custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.