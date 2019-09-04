Sure, he could have fallen off the car and gotten badly hurt, but what a cool video!

At 1 p.m. Saturday, a Lincoln police officer spotted a 23-year-old man lying on the hood of a Dodge Neon that was headed north on Ninth Street north of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The man had a beer in one hand and was taking a cellphone video with the other hand, police said.

The officer determined the 23-year-old and two men in the car were being sought on arrest warrants.

A 24-year-old passenger, who the officer said was in the back seat with a beer, was cited on suspicion of having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was cited on suspicion of driving under suspension and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. The man on the hood was cited on suspicion of riding on the outside of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.

The three were taken into custody.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

