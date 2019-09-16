LINCOLN — State prisons workers are working record-high overtime to staff facilities that are as overcrowded as ever, a bleak assessment of the agency said Monday.
The state spent more than $15 million on overtime during 2018 — about three times as much as a decade earlier — on security staff to monitor more than 5,500 inmates, which is about 1,100 more inmates than state prisons were designed to hold, according to the annual report by the State Legislature's Inspector General for Corrections.
Inspector General Doug Koebernick faulted the Department of Correctional Services for waiting too long to address issues of excessive overtime and shortages of staff, and "strongly recommended" that Gov. Pete Ricketts and the State Legislature attack the issues quickly before they worsen further.
He cast doubt on whether the state, given its current salaries, could hire staff to fill posts at two new prison additions now under construction.
"Francis Bacon once said, 'Hope is a good breakfast, but it is a bad supper,' " Koebernick wrote. "Nebraska can hope that the staffing situation will resolve itself in the next year or two, but definite action needs to be taken to make it so, or else these new units will be short-handed from the first day of operation."
The report called for the formation of a "comprehensive task force" to quickly provide new approaches to hiring and retaining staff that the governor and Legislature can consider soon. It also recommended a look at higher starting salaries and implementation of wage hikes for experienced workers.
Prison staff, primarily the corrections officers and corporals who guard inmates, have complained for years about low starting pay and the lack of salary increases for longevity. In recent years, excessive overtime — often multiple, 16-hour shifts a week — has been the target of objections. State workers say that better pay and working conditions at county jails in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties lure away state prison workers.
Overtime expenses rose 23% between 2017 and 2018, the report said, contributing to a weary workforce and low morale.
To fill vacant posts, the agency began offering $3,000 hiring bonuses this spring, as well as bonuses for staff who recruited new workers. About 70 corrections officers a day are being bused from Omaha to Tecumseh to supplement staff there.
In recent years, corrections has turned to hiring most entry-level employees as corporals instead of corrections officers, which has raised the starting salary to $18.44 per hour from $17 or $16.74.
But the report faulted the agency for not taking significant steps until this year. It noted that the number of unfilled security staff positions rose from 252 to 379 over the past year.
