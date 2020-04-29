LINCOLN — A report from the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln said Wednesday that a prominent priest, now deceased, did “on occasion,” make sexual advances toward college students and seminarians while serving at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapel.

The report said that the leadership of the diocese was aware of a “culture of socializing, and alcohol and cigarette use” by Monsignor Leonard Kalin at UNL’s Newman Center. However, there was a lack of evidence to support allegations that church leaders were aware of the sexual impropriety, the report said.

Kalin, who died in 2008, was the diocesan vocation director and chaplain of UNL’s Newman Center from 1970-1998. In that role, he was often given credit for helping the Lincoln Diocese achieve one of the highest rates nationally for recruiting new priests.

As a result of allegations made in 2018 of his misconduct, the diocese hired a private investigator to probe the claims.

In a letter posted on the diocese’s website, the acting Bishop of Lincoln, Archbishop George Lucas of Omaha, said that despite the many positive contributions of Kalin, what he did was “wrong and inappropriate” as well as “disturbing and painful.”

“The exercise of power and authority that leads the faithful to act in a sinful way never should be tolerated,” Lucas said. “For the harm that has been done, I offer a sincere apology on behalf of the diocese.”

The investigation did not find, as had been alleged, that Kalin had fostered a “culture of homosexuality” at the Newman Center.

The examination of allegations against some other diocesan priests, who were placed on administrative or personal leave for misconduct, alcohol dependency or vocational struggles, is continuing and will be wrapped up soon, Lucas said in his letter. An investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is also pending.

Lucas urged anyone with knowledge of sexual misconduct to contact law enforcement. Anyone affected by Kalin’s actions, or needing assistance otherwise, should contact Jeff Hohlen, the Victim Assistance Coordinator for the Diocese of Lincoln at 402-613-2488 or by email at victimassistance@lincolndiocese.org.

