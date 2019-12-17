A murder sentencing turned into a brief showdown and shouting match Tuesday morning outside the Douglas County Courthouse.

Douglas County District Judge James Gleason sentenced 26-year-old Keiandre Kellogg to 95 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and 40 years in prison for weapon use in connection with the June 2018 killing of Jeremiah Plater, 22, of Omaha.

Plater was killed outside the Bucky’s convenience store on the northwest corner of 102nd Street and West Maple Road.

After Tuesday’s hearing, several relatives of Kellogg and Plater confronted each other inside and outside the courthouse. The confrontation was close to turning physical, security officials said, but the families dispersed.

There was a “lotta bark but no bite,” one deputy said.

Plater’s death was the result of a feud. Prosecutors said Plater was pumping gas when Kellogg pulled up in another vehicle and fired three shots. Omaha police recovered a 9 mm handgun and traced the vehicle to Kellogg.

Kellogg was arrested the next day.

Plater’s mother, Demetria Plater-Henderson, has said that she doesn’t think the two men knew each other but that some type of argument had arisen between them. Plater had left his sister’s house to get gas and planned to return, she said.

“I wait for him to come home every night and kiss me,” Plater-Henderson said.

Plater’s relatives said he wasn’t in a gang.

At the time of his death, Plater had six kids and one on the way, his mother said. He was known as a jokester and loved to be around family, said another relative, Lula Plater Smith.

Plater was known as “Chucky” to relatives, a nickname he got as a child from the “Child’s Play” series of horror films.

“He’s going to be missed. His smile, his jokes,” Plater-Henderson said. “He was just a great person.”

