Vandals recently spray-painted racist and violent images and slurs in a grass field at Zorinsky Lake Park.
The graffiti, sprayed near a parking lot in blue paint, included a racist word, a crude drawing of a stick-figure person being hanged and a swastika.
City of Omaha park maintenance workers removed the graffiti Tuesday, as soon as they learned about it, said Mayor Jean Stothert in a statement.
"The racist writings and symbols painted on the grass at Zorinsky Park are not indicative of what Omaha is or what Omaha citizens believe," she said. "We do not tolerate acts of hate."
Stothert said the Omaha Police Department is investigating the act as a hate crime.
Officials also could charge the perpetrators with the municipal hate intimidation ordinance that passed the City Council in early June. The ordinance prohibits using hateful speech in connection with a crime against someone in a protected class.
The charge can be brought only in conjunction with another criminal charge, not as a separate offense. The maximum penalty for the charge is six months in jail, a $500 fine or both.
