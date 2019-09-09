ARLINGTON -- The Sooner Schooner leads the team on the field. The NU University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played the OU Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship Football game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 4, 2010. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Someone walked off with Chris Coley's prosthetic leg while he slept.
The theft occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday at his home near 45th and Miami Streets. Chris Coley awoke to find the leg missing from next to the mattress he sleeps on near his front door.
Coley, an Oklahoma football fan, said Monday that the leg is easy to identify because the words "OU Sooners" and a picture of the Sooner Schooner wagon are emblazoned on the leg in the school's colors of crimson and cream.
Coley said he shattered his ankle hopping off a ladder in 2010. "After four surgeries," he said, "they finally amputated the leg below the knee."
The thief might have been aided by the fact that Coley left his front door and windows open. Coley said he does that "to get the night breeze."
"I've been living here for 10 years, and no one's ever bothered me," he said. "No one's ever done anything like this."
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.