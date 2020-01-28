The Douglas County Attorney's Office has dismissed charges against a father accused of shaking his 4-month-old son to death.
Prosecutors dropped the intentional child abuse resulting in death charge against Kevin Clayton without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled within three years — the statute of limitations for the offense.
Legenn Clayton suffered head and brain trauma and retinal bleeding after Clayton, 35, called 911 on Nov. 15 because Legenn was unresponsive, Omaha police reported. Legenn died on Nov. 23 from those injuries.
Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle said Tuesday that prosecutors are seeking additional pathology experts to examine Legenn's injuries and point to the cause. Beadle said they already had a doctor and coroner's opinions that have said the injuries were traumatic and not caused by accident, but wanted more opinions to be sure.
"We're not the doctor," she said. "We rely on experts to make their findings. These are very difficult cases, and we want to make sure we're very careful in assessing the situation and making sure that we have the proper opinions and the proper reports."
Lanisha Marlowe, Legenn's mother, has defended Clayton since he was arrested. She and two other women burst into applause and cheered in the courtroom gallery Tuesday morning upon hearing of the dismissal.
Marlowe told The World-Herald in November that Legenn showed strange symptoms — vomiting, lethargy and infrequent bowel movements — a week before Clayton called 911. The parents took Legenn into an urgent care center, where workers released him after determining Legenn had a severe stomach flu. Legenn continued to vomit and Clayton had wanted to bring him back to a hospital, but Marlowe was working double shifts at a restaurant to pay for a place to sleep.
Doctors then told her after an ambulance took Legenn to the hospital on Nov. 15 that he had a brain bleed that could have occurred one to two weeks prior. Marlowe said she still is angry at the people at the urgent care for not noticing that older injury. She said she believes another caretaker may have caused the trauma.
"I still have unanswered questions," said Marlowe, 24. "It's not going to say it's going to completely make everything better, but it is a relief to know that they are dismissing these charges."
Beadle said other medical injuries in addition to head trauma are not uncommon in child death situations.
"Sometimes, other symptoms or issues that a child may have may lead to someone causing injury because of the frustration level of when a baby's acting up, because of issues going on," she said.
It's uncommon for prosecutors to dismiss charges, but Beadle said it was the right thing to do as prosecutors gathered additional evidence.
Clayton, a registered sex offender, is being held in jail on $15,000 bail on an unrelated warrant saying that he had violated his registration requirements. He is awaiting trial on that charge.
Clayton and Marlowe have another child, 1-year-old Legacee. Marlowe said she hopes Clayton can be released from jail soon to properly grieve his son.
"It's sad that they're quick to point fingers at everybody instead of going over all the evidence," Marlowe said. "It was not investigated properly at all."
