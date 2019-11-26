Prosecutors have dropped a child abuse charge against a Papillion City Councilman, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Jason Gaines, 45, had been charged in Sarpy County Court with one count of negligent child abuse, a misdemeanor. He was accused in early September of causing bruising and scratches on the arm of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, according to authorities.

Gaines

Jason Gaines

Steve Delaney, Gaines’ attorney, told The World-Herald this month that the charge never should have been filed.

“Subsequent to filing charges, our office received video evidence from the defendant, which corroborates his story,” Sarpy County Chief Deputy Attorney Bonnie Moore said in a statement. “Upon review of the additional evidence, it was determined that we could not move forward with the charges.”

Gaines said in an interview Tuesday that the dropped charge proves his innocence.

“I was telling the truth; I was 100% innocent, and the dismissal of the charges proves that,” Gaines said.

He represents Ward II, which is generally bounded by 72nd and 84th Streets, and Lincoln Street and Olsen Drive in Papillion.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127

@reecereports

Tags

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription