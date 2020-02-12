Tyler Thomas with friends

On the night she disappeared in December 2010, Peru State student Tyler Thomas, right, and two classmates dressed in mismatched clothes and went to campus parties. This photo was submitted as evidence in Joshua Keadle’s murder trial.

BEATRICE, Neb. — Joshua Keadle lied and misled investigators because he had something to hide about his role in the death and disappearance of fellow Peru State student Tyler Thomas, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

“This is a case of deception,” Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said. “The lies have a purpose, and that purpose is to protect him.”

Warner spent two hours delivering his closing argument in the 2½-week-long trial of Keadle, who is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas, who disappeared on Dec. 3, 2010.

Keadle, now 38 and serving time in prison for an unrelated sexual assault, did not testify in his own defense.

Thomas’ body was never found, but Warner told jurors that circumstantial evidence, and Keadle’s lies, were enough to find him guilty.

During his closing argument, Warner said Keadle held the “trump card” on what happened to Thomas, but spun a tale of lies in the hope that he wouldn’t be held responsible.

The prosecutor played recordings of some of Keadle’s changing statements to authorities, which evolved from not knowing where she went on the night she disappeared, to acknowledging that he picked her up on the Peru State campus and drove her to a boat launch outside town.

He said Thomas agreed to perform a sex act in exchange for a ride to Omaha, but that he later changed his mind about giving her a ride. An argument, and hand fighting, ensued but Keadle said he drove away after she insisted she’d walk to Omaha.

The fact that her body was never found should be considered evidence a slaying occurred, Warner said.

“The perfect murder is the one where you don’t leave any evidence behind, and the first step is to successfully conceal the body,” the prosecutor said.

He detailed at least 10 times when Keadle deceived investigators and Thomas’ friends, who began looking for her in the early hours of Dec. 3. Keadle didn’t acknowledge he took Thomas to the river until four days later.

The jury is expected to get the case by midday, after defense attorneys for Keadle give their closing statements.

The defense maintains that there's no evidence to prove a slaying occurred and that Thomas — who was intoxicated and upset on the night she disappeared — could have taken her own life, or accidentally fallen into the icy river.

