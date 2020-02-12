...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS
25 BELOW ZERO.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON
EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.
&&
On the night she disappeared in December 2010, Peru State student Tyler Thomas, right, and two classmates dressed in mismatched clothes and went to campus parties. This photo was submitted as evidence in Joshua Keadle’s murder trial.
BEATRICE, Neb. — Determining whether Peru State College student Tyler Thomas was killed and dumped into the Missouri River, or possibly died accidentally or took her own life, was in a jury’s hands Wednesday night.
In closing arguments following a 2½-week trial, attorneys gave widely divergent theories to what happened to Thomas, a 19-year-old from Omaha who disappeared on Dec. 3, 2010.
A prosecutor told jurors the only plausible explanation was that Thomas was killed and dumped into the icy river by another student, Joshua Keadle, because he feared that she was going to accuse him of rape.
“Whatever happened at the river didn’t turn out as Mr. Keadle wanted, and he had to silence her,” said Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
“The perfect murder is the one where you don’t leave any evidence behind, and the first step is to successfully conceal the body,” the prosecutor said.
But one of Keadle’s court-appointed attorneys said it was “factually impossible” for Keadle to kill Thomas and dispose of her body, if you believe the timeline of events laid out by prosecutors on the night she disappeared.
If Keadle was guilty of anything, it was “bad judgment” for leaving Thomas alone in the dark along the river, said his attorney Matthew McDonald of the Nebraska Commission for Public Advocacy.
“He may be a jerk, but you can’t convict him for being a jerk,” McDonald said.
The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for about 3½ hours Wednesday before going home for the night. They are scheduled to return Thursday.
They were told to consider three possible guilty verdicts — premeditated first-degree murder; deliberate second-degree murder; or manslaughter, a slaying committed amid a sudden quarrel — and a fourth option, not guilty.
The lack of a body, the lack of proof of how she died, and the absence of DNA evidence linking Keadle and his vehicle to Thomas makes this a complicated case that hinges on circumstantial evidence.
While prosecutors said there was plenty of that, pointing to Keadle’s lies, his defense attorneys said there’s no proof that a slaying occurred.
McDonald, one of Keadle’s attorneys, said that it was much more likely that Thomas — who was intoxicated and had fought with her best friend on the night she disappeared — could have accidentally fallen off the steep bank of the river, or taken her own life.
In his closing statement, he emphasized that Thomas “had issues” prior to her disappearance, including Facebook messages of despair, a pregnancy, an engagement and possibly a breakup with a boyfriend.
McDonald also cast doubt on the prosecution’s theory that on the night Thomas disappeared, Keadle had commandeered her cellphone and sent out a handful of text messages to her friends saying she was “lost.”
He said it would have been impossible, in a 22-minute gap of time beginning about 1:40 a.m. identified by investigators, for Keadle to abduct Thomas on campus, take over her cellphone, drive to and from a boat launch a couple miles outside Peru, and kill Thomas and dispose of her body.
“The timeline shows that Joshua Keadle couldn’t have done it,” he said.
Keadle, who is serving time in prison for an unrelated sexual assault of a young woman in Fremont, did not testify in his own defense.
But he told investigators, after initially denying that he picked up Thomas, that he had picked her up on the streets of the Peru State campus, and driven to a boat launch outside of town to smoke marijuana.
Thomas, he said, was desperate to get a ride to Omaha. Keadle said he agreed to her offer to perform a sex act in exchange for the ride, then later changed his mind. An argument and hand fighting ensued.
But Keadle insisted that he drove away after she insisted she’d walk to Omaha herself. "F--- off,” were his last words to her.
McDonald said that Keadle had initially lied to investigators because he was “scared to death” that he’d be held responsible for abandoning Thomas at the boat launch.
The defense attorney called a jailhouse informant — who testified last week that Keadle had confessed to Thomas’ slaying — a “meth head” whose motivation for coming forward was suspect. The informant quoted Keadle as saying he’d “never go to prison because they’ll never find the body.”
Warner, the lead prosecutor, urged jurors to ignore the “diversion tactics” of Keadle’s lawyers and “keep your eyes on the ball.”
