A private school teacher has been booked into jail on suspicion of soliciting a 15-year-old girl on the internet for sex.
An Omaha police officer had been posing as the 15-year-old online.
Robert Goetschkes, 53, was arrested Monday on suspicion of enticing a child with an electronic device, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of two years in prison.
Goetschkes was in his second year as a third- and fourth-grade teacher at Friedel Jewish Academy, a private school on the Jewish Community Center campus at 335 S. 132nd St.
Beth Cohen, the head of school, said Goetschkes no longer works at the school, but she declined to say when his last day was, calling it a personnel matter.
OPD detectives told Cohen that no Friedel students were involved and that she could share that with school parents.
"We've been very open and transparent with parents and students, sharing all the information that we've received from the detectives," Cohen said.
Goetschkes previously worked at Brownell Talbot School as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher, according to his LinkedIn page.
He has no previous criminal record in Nebraska.
